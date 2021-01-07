Thane, Jan 7 (PTI) Four armed men looted a jewellery store in Mira Road area of Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Four motorcycle-borne men came into the shop at around 2 pm and kept the salesmen engaged in a conversation, before stuffing all jewellery they could lay their hands on into their bags, said Amit Kale, deputy commissioner of police Mira Road.

The unidentified accused whipped out a revolver at the shop owner and employees and escaped the scene, the official said.

When one of the two motorcycles of the accused developed a snag, two of them fled on foot after leaving the vehicle behind and the other two rode away, he said.

The police are in the process of ascertaining the exact value of the stolen jewellery and are yet to register a case, the official said.

