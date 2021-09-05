Mumbai, Sep 5 (PTI) The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police arrested four persons with counterfeit watches of premium international brands after raiding a shopping centre at Tardeo in south Mumbai, an official said on Sunday.

Also Read | How Has the Indian Economy Changed in 2021?.

Police seized Rs 16,45,000 from the accused after raiding four commercial units located in the shopping centre on Saturday night.

Also Read | Karnataka: Robber Files Complaint Against Crowd for ‘Attacking and Beating’ Him in Bengaluru.

The accused persons, identified as Yasin Yusuf Manakia, Jikar Ismail Sudiwala, Dineshkukar Hajimal Ghokar and Rashid Sheikh, were booked under the Copyright Act based on an FIR lodged by United Overseas Trademark (company), the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)