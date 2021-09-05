Bengaluru, September 5: A 18-year-old robber, who failed in a bid to allegedly rob a cab driver of mobile phone and cash at a knife point, was allegedly assaulted by the passersby in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Following which the robber, seeking 'legal action for unknown person' for attacking and beating him filed a complaint with the police, as reported by the Times of India. Report inform s that the robber, identified as Ritesh Jayakumar threatened a cabbie, however the latter pushed him out of the cab and shouted for help. That's when passerby gathered and allegedly started to beat the young robber.

The robber tried to get away by using his knife, however his attempt was met with strong blows from the crowd. Report informs that the 18-year-old was also hit by a helmet and a log. However, he managed to escape spot. The cab driver filed a complaint with the police for attempt to robbery and Jayakumar was tracked down. TOI reported, the robber, in turn, complained "30-40 men surrounded and beat me up. I sustained injuries on my head, lips, hands and legs. I seek legal action against unknown persons for attacking and beating me." Bihar Shocker: Man Tonsured, Paraded Half-Naked by Mob Over Alleged Phone Theft in Nawada.

The police have filed a case against unknown crowd over Jayakumar's complaint under 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint). A police officer said, “It is the duty of police to register an FIR when a complaint is filed. We seek public cooperation in catching miscreants, but we also request people not to take law in their hands by beating up suspects, " as reported by the Times of India. Mob Lynching in Uttar Pradesh: 2 Men Thrashed on Suspicion of Being Thieves; 1 Dead.

Meanwhile Ritesh Jayakuma has also been booked under under Indian Pena; Code sections 393 (attempt to commit robbery) and 398 (attempt to commit robbery or dacoity when armed with deadly weapon), police said as per the Times of India report.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 05, 2021 06:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).