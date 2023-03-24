Latur, March 24: Four members of a family were killed and two injured when their car skidded off a highway and overturned in Maharashtra's Latur district on Friday, police said. The accident took place on Latur-Zaheerabad Highway near Nilanga around 10 am, an official said. Mumbai Road Accident: Woman Out for Morning Walk Hit by Speeding Car at Worli Sea Face, Dies (Watch Video).

The family was travelling to Basavakalyan in neighbouring Karnataka from Udgir mode in Nilanga, sub-inspector P A Garje said. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which skidded off the road and overturned on a field next to the highway, he said. Maharashtra Road Accident: Speeding Truck Collides With Van on Mumbai-Goa Highway in Raigad; Nine Killed and Child Injured (See Pics).

Bhagwan Motiram Savle (52) his wife Lata, sister-in-law Vijayamala (54), nephew Rajkumar (37) were killed on the spot, while a seven-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were injured in the accident, the official said. Locals along with the police extricated the victims from the car. The injured were undergoing treatment at the sub-district hospital in Nilanga, he added.

