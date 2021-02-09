Thane, Feb 9 (PTI) A tanker carrying a flammable gas overturned on a road in Maharashtra's Thane city, disrupting traffic in the area for a couple of hours, a civic official said on Tuesday.

The accident took place around 11.15 pm on Monday on Ghodbunder Road, but no casualty was reported, he said.

The tanker carrying propane gas was on way from Jamnagar in Gujarat to Nagothane in Maharashtra's Raigad district when it overturned near Gaimukh octroi post here, Thane civic body's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam said.

There was no gas leakage from the vehicle, but traffic movement on Ghodbunder Road, the city's main arterial road, was affected for a couple of hours, he said.

Local firemen, police, RDMC and other officials rushed to the spot.

The tanker was moved to the roadside after about two hours following which normal traffic movement was restored on the road, the official said.

"No one was injured in the accident," he added. PTI

