Thane, Mar 28 (PTI) Ancient India was known for world-class education and today's education can be taken to the same level of excellence as the universities of that era, said Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais on Tuesday.

He was speaking at the 17th Convocation of the DY Patil University in Navi Mumbai. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was also present at the event.

The governor said ancient India was famous for world-class education. “We had famous universities like Nalanda, Taxila, Vikramshila, Vallabhi, Odantapuri and Sompura where people from all corners of the world used to come for education for thousands of years,” he said.

The governor said today's higher education can be taken to the same heights as those ancient universities.

On this occasion, CM Eknath Shinde was conferred a Honorary D. Litt. degree.

