Mumbai, Mar 9 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Wednesday appointed 1989-batch IAS officer A M Limaye as the new additional chief secretary of the home department, an official said.

Limaye succeeds IAS officer Manu Kumar Srivastava, who was appointed as the state's chief secretary on February 28, in that post.

The state government transferred eight other IAS officers on Wednesday, including 1988-batch IAS officer Dr Sanjay Chahande, who has been posted as the additional chief secretary in the general administration department.

S A Tagade (1991 batch) will be the new principal secretary in the home department.

Information technology department's principal secretary Abha Shukla (1993 batch) will now be the principal secretary of the social justice and special assistance department.

Among others, information technology department's joint secretary Vivek Bhimanwar has been transferred to the post of MD of M S Horticulture and Drugs Plant (Pune), the official confirmed.

Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan's project director Rahul Dwivedi will be the new joint commissioner of sales tax, Mumbai.

Gangatharan D, a 2013-batch officer, will be district collector of Nashik.

