Latur, Nov 17 (PTI) A high-powered committee of the Maharashtra government on Wednesday approved a piped water supply scheme, worth over Rs 48 crore, for five villages in Udgir tehsil of Latur district, a minister said.

Also Read | Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: 28 Indian Sikh Pilgrims Arrive in Pakistan Via Kartarpur Corridor on 1st Day of Its Reopening.

The approval was given during the meeting held at Mantralaya, the state secretariat in Mumbai, which was chaired by Maharashtra Minister for Water Supply and Sanitation Gulabrao Patil, he said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Wife Over Suspicion of Extramarital Affair Near Tirupati; Accused Absconding.

In this meeting, the government sanctioned Rs 6.52 crore and made financial provision for the water supply of Tondar village from Sangamchiwadi reservoir, while Rs 7.71 crore were approved for Hali village water supply from Tiru project, Minister of State Sanjay Bansode said.

The government also sanctioned Rs 9.15 crore for the water supply scheme in Loni village, Rs 13.74 crore for Somnathpur village and Rs 11 crore for Madlapur village for the water supply scheme, he added.

"The water supply scheme in Udgir tehsil was approved by the high-powered committee and its work will begin very soon. It will solve the water woes in rural areas permanently. The residents of these areas had been demanding this scheme since the past several years," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)