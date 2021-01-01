Mumbai, Jan 1 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP MLA Atul Bhatkalkar on Friday said the MVA government in the state had disbursed "fraudulent" bills of Rs 70 crore which the previous government led by his party had stopped.

He said these bills, pertaining to the PWD department, were stopped by the previous Devendra Fadnavis government pending a probe after allegations of irregularities had come up.

In the last two months, the Uddhav Thackeray government had cleared these bills, amounting to Rs 70 crore, the BJP MLA claimed, adding that a PIL would be filed in Bombay High Court against this move if the state government does not probe the issue.

Refuting the allegations, a PWD statement said, "The payments made were about regular works done and there were no fraudulent bills. Bhatkalkar can submit documents to the department and the papers will be verified."

