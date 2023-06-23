Mumbai, Jun 23 (PTI) The Maharashtra government and Renew Power Ltd on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to set up[ a Rs 20,000 crore renewable energy project in Nagpur.

An official statement said the project will come up on an area of 500 acres and will lead to creation of 8000-10000 direct and indirect jobs.

Also Read | PM Modi at US State Department Video: Vice President Kamala Harris Hosts Luncheon for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington.

An Expression of Interest (EOI) was also signed by the company and the state industries department, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)