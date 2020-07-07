Mumbai, Jul 7 (PTI) As many as 10,000 constables will be recruited to strengthen law and order in Maharashtra and ease the work stress of the police force, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Tuesday.

Apart from this, an all-woman battalion of the State Reserve Police Force will also be raised in Nagpur's Katol taluka, he said.

According to an official statement, the decision was taken during a meeting presided over by Pawar at the Mantralaya, which was attended by state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and senior officials.

"A decision has been taken to recruit 10,000 personnel in the police shipai (constable) category to strengthen law and order in the state and reduce work stress on the force," the statement quoted Pawar as saying.

The move will help the youth from both urban and rural areas as they will get a chance to serve in the police force, he said.

Pawar has instructed officials to ensure that the recruitment process is completed within a year and without hassles in view of the COVID-19 crisis, it was stated.

He has asked officials to move a proposal before the state cabinet for approval accordingly.

Moreover, 1,384 posts will be created in the women's battalion and the recruitment will be completed in three phases, by filling 461 posts in each stage, the deputy chief minister said in the statement.

