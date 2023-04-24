Palghar, Apr 24 (PTI) An alert woman Government Railway Police (GRP) constable on Monday saved the life of a 40-year-old female passenger who fell on the platform at Nallasopara station in Palghar district of Maharashtra while trying to board a local train, police said.

The woman fell in the gap between the platform and the train which had gathered speed, a police officer said.

He said the woman panicked after her daughters boarded the Virar-bound train.

The woman constable, Priyanka Kale, who was on duty at the platform in the morning ran towards the woman and pulled her to safety.

Kale coordinated with the next station and united the woman with her five children, the officer said.

The woman sustained minor injuries in the incident.

