Jalna, Sep 15 (PTI) Police on Tuesday seized banned gutkha worth Rs 34 lakh from a truck in Jalna district of Maharashtra and arrested two persons, an official said.

Gondi police station assistant inspector Ratnadeep Jogdand said police chased the truck on Beed-Aurangabad Road in morning before intercepting it.

Gutkha packets were found hidden inside grain sacks in the truck, he said.

A case has been registered.

