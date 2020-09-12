Thane, Sep 12 (PTI) The civic authorities on Saturday suspended the licence of a hospital and stripped off its COVID-19 tag for alleged lapses and violations in treatment of patients in Dombivili town of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official.

The Kalyan Dombivili Municipal Corporation (KDMC) had received several complaints about irregularities at Sri Swami Samartha Multi Speciality Hospital, which had allegedly overcharged patients, KDMC PRO Madhuri Phopale said.

The hospital had been given a show-cause notice for the excess billing of over Rs 6 lakh, but it failed to reply to the notice, she said.

The KDMC stripped the hospital of the tag as a COVID- 19 treatment facility and suspended its licence till the time it complies with the civic body's orders, the official said.

