Thane, Apr 11 (PTI) Navi Mumbai police has busted an industrial oil pilferage racket and arrested six persons, an officer said on Sunday.

Five of the arrested accused are owners of transport companies, the Panvel city police station officer said.

Police raided a spot near a dhaba at Palaspe on the internevning night of Thursday and Friday and arrested the driver of the oil tanker on Saturday, he said.

All the accused were remanded in police custody till April 15, he said.

Police seized the oil tanker and four cars, he added.

