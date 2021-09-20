Nagpur, Sep 20 (PTI) A 'Jan Militia' member was nabbed on Monday while he was putting a Naxal banner in the Kothi forest area in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, police said.

The banner was put up on the eve of 'Vilay Divas' observed by ultras, the Gadchiroli Police said in a release. It said Naxals commit violent acts at various places to mark the day.

Police recovered Naxal banners and other articles from the jan militia member, it said.

