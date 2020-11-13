Palghar, Nov 13 (PTI) Gold jewellery worth Rs 20 lakh was stolen from a shop in Wada of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday.

An unidentified man came to the jewellery shop in the market area on the pretext of making purchases for Diwali on Wednesday and decamped with a bunch of gold chains when the shopkeeper turned away, an official said.

A case under section 380 (theft) has been registered in this regard and the police are examining the CCTV footage from the shop to ascertain the identity of the accused, he said.

