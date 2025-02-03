Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been closely monitoring the 'Amrit Snan' during Basant Panchami celebrations.

Since 3:30 am, the CM has been receiving updates and giving instructions to the Director General of Police (DGP), Principal Secretary Home, and officials from the Chief Minister's Office at the war room of his official residence, as stated by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

DIG Maha Kumbh, Vaibhav Krishna, spoke about the arrangements, saying, "The arrangements are very nice, and today our crowd control measures are well in place. The snan of all Akharas has concluded successfully. Mahanirvani Akhara, Niranjani Akhara, and Juna Akhara have successfully done their snan, and other Akharas will also take part in the snan successfully."

The Maha Kumbh Mela, which attracts millions of devotees, is a key event in the region, and ensuring the smooth execution of the 'Amrit Snan' is a priority for the state administration. Various Akharas, known for their spiritual and ritualistic significance, performed the holy dip as part of the auspicious Basant Panchami festivities.

Notably it was reporterd by official that more than 1.65 million devotees took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam as of 4 am on Monday, marking the beginning of the third 'Amrit Snan' on the occasion of Basant Panchami.

The sacred bathing ritual, which started with Naga Sadhus taking the plunge at the ghats, is part of the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj."Amrit Snan started on the Ghats by Naga Sadhus. With faith and devotion, the banks of Triveni are witnessing the ancient Indian culture and traditions," the Maha Kumbh administration said in a post on X.

As of February 3, over 340 million (34 crore) devotees have participated in the sacred bathing ritual since the commencement of the Maha Kumbh Mela on January 13, according to the Uttar Pradesh Information Department.

The number of Kalpwasis--devotees observing month-long spiritual austerities--has exceeded 1 million, adding to the spiritual fervour. (ANI)

