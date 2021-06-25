Thane, Jun 25 (PTI) A civic town planner from Mira Bhayander area of Thane district allegedly involved in a multi-crore rupee urban land ceiling fraud was arrested from Surat in Gujarat on Friday morning, police said.

Accused Dilip Gheware, a town planner posted with Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation, along with others had fraudulently shown residential plots as agriculture ones to accumulate benefits under the ULC Act and in the process caused heavy losses by way of taxes etc to the state exchequer, a Thane Crime Branch official said.

"Gheware was absconding since the past two weeks and had also applied for anticipatory bail in the sessions court. He was held in the morning from Surat in Gujarat. This is the fourth arrest in the case since probe by the Crime Branch began on June 10 this year. Before this, five people were arrested and a charge sheet was filed against them in 2017," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Laxmikant Patil said.

