Mumbai, Jul 8 (PTI) The car of Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Pravin Darekar was hit by another vehicle in his convoy in Jalgaon district on Wednesday evening, the police said.

The BJP leader escaped unhurt in the accident that took place near Nashirabad around 8.30 pm, said a local police official.

Darekar was on a tour of the district with former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, the official said. Fadnavis was riding in another vehicle.

As the driver of Darekar's car applied brakes suddenly, the vehicle which was behind it bumped into the car, the police official said, adding that nobody was injured. PTI

