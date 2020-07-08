Bandipora, July 8: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Wasim Bari was killed by terrorists on Wednesday in Jammu And Kashmir’s Bandipora district. According to reports, terrorists opened fire on the former Bandipora BJP president outside his shop. The terrorists attacked the BJP leader at around 9 pm near Bandipora police station. The BJP leaders security guards were not present at the time of the incident.

In the attack, Bari’s father Bashir and brother Umar Sultan were also killed. Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh said, “Former Bandipora BJP president Wasim Bari, his father & brother, all 3 succumbed to their injuries. The family had a component of 8 security people, but unfortunately, none of them was kept along at the time of incident.” Jammu and Kashmir: 3 Including 2 CRPF Personnel Injured in Terrorist Attack in Sopore Town of Baramulla District.

J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh's Statement:

#UPDATE - Former Bandipora BJP president Wasim Bari, his father & brother, all 3 succumbed to their injuries. The family had a component of 8 security people but unfortunately, none of them was kept along at the time of incident: J&K DGP Dilbag Singh (file pic) https://t.co/wbA1PkTLTL pic.twitter.com/yZm2jTRoCd — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2020

After the attack, the entire area has been cordoned off. Police have started an operation to nab the accused. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the killing of Bari. He also extended condolences to the family of the deceased. Union Minister Jitendra Singh tweeted, "Over the telephone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi enquired about the gruesome killing of Wasim Bari. He also extended condolences to the family of Wasim. " Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also condemned the killings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 08, 2020 10:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).