Mumbai, Mar 28 (PTI) Maharashtra on Monday reported 110 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatality, taking the tally of infections to 78,73,619, the state health department said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,780, a health department report said.

On Sunday, Maharashtra had logged 140 coronavirus cases and one fatality.

Maharashtra is now left with 964 active cases in a total of 35 districts. Yavatmal, Washim and Hingoli districts have zero active cases, as per the report.

While the number of active cases in 23 districts is in a single digit, Ratnagiri, Nandurbar, Wardha, Jalna and Gondia districts each have only a single active case, it said.

With 72 patients discharged after COVID-19 treatment in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries in Maharashtra rose to 77,24,875.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate is 98.11 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.87 per cent. The positivity rate jumped to 0.006 per cent from 0.004 per cent recorded a day before.

Of the 110 new cases, the highest 62 cases are reported from the Mumbai circle including the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), followed by Pune (24 cases), Nashik (10), Aurangabad (8), Latur (4), Nagpur (2), and Akola circle (1), the department said.

Significantly, the Kolhapur circle that includes Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur and Sangali districts along with Kolhapur and Sangali municipal limits reported zero coronavirus infections in the last 24-hours.

A total of 50 new infections were reported from the Mumbai city limits.

As many as 14 municipal corporations and 25 districts in Maharashtra did not log new COVID-19 cases. Also, none of the eight administrative circles reported any fresh COVID-19 fatality in this period (the last 24 hours), the report said.

With 24,379 new coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the total number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 7,92,74,099.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 78,73,619, fresh cases 110, death toll 1,47,780, recoveries 77,24,875, active cases 94, total tests 7,92,74,099.

