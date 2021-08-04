Mumbai, Aug 4 (PTI) Maharashtra reported 6,126 new coronavirus positive cases and 195 deaths on Wednesday, while 7,436 patients recovered from the infection during the day, a health official said.

With this, the overall COVID-19 tally in the state climbed to 63,27,194 and death toll to 1,33,410, while the recovery count has reached 61,17,560.

There are 72,810 active infection cases in the state at present, the official said, adding that while 4,47,681 people are in home quarantine, 2,928 others are in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's recovery rate now stands at 96.69 per cent and the fatality rate is 2.01 per cent.

The overall test count of the state climbed to 4,87,44,201 after 2,11,678 tests were carried out in the state in the last 24-hours, the official said.

Nagpur, Parbhani and Nandurbar districts and Bhiwandi Nizampur and Parbhani municipal corporations did not report any new coronavirus case.

Among the eight regions of Maharashtra, Pune reported the highest 2,277 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 1,512 cases in Kolhapur.

Mumbai region reported 952 cases, Nashik 909, Latur 315, Aurangabad 97, Akola 38 and Nagpur region reported 26 cases.

According to the official, among the 195 deaths from these eight regions, the highest number of 54 were reported from Kolhapur region, followed by 50 from Pune region. Mumbai region reported 27 fatalities, Aurangabad 26, Nashik 25, Latur 12 and Akola region reported only one fatality, the official said, adding that Nagpur region did not report any fresh fatality.

Mumbai city witnessed 359 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths, while Pune city reported 273 new cases and four fatalities.

Pune district has the highest number of 15,216 active cases, the official said, adding that among the 61,17,560 patients who have recovered across the state, the highest number of 10,58,949 are from Pune district.

The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Total number of cases 63,27,194, new cases 6,126, death toll 1,33,410, recoveries 61,17,560, active cases 72,810, tests conducted so far 4,87,44,201.

