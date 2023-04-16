Mumbai, Apr 16 (PTI) Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 650 fresh coronavirus infections and two fatalities, taking the tally of cases to 81,55,839 and the toll to 1,48,479, the state health department said.

A day before, the state had recorded 660 cases and two deaths due to COVID-19.

Mumbai recorded 182 fresh cases.

The two fresh fatalities in the state were reported from Mumbai city and Thane city, a health official said.

The case fatality rate in the state now stands at 1.82 per cent.

With 779 patients recovering, the count of recoveries in Maharashtra rose to 80,01,444.

Maharashtra's recovery rate is 98.11 per cent.

The state is now left with 5,916 active cases.

Since January 1, there have been 62 deaths due to COVID-19 in Maharashtra and 70.97 per cent of the deceased were above 60 years. Of the total number of deceased persons, 58 per cent had comorbidity while 10 per cent had no comorbidity. The data of 32 per cent of patients is still not available with the state health department, the bulletin said.

The health department also said 12,334 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra, which increased the total number of tests to 8,67,92,012.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: New cases: 650; deaths: two; active cases: 5,916; new tests: 12,334, total tests: 8,67,92,012.

