Nashik, Jul 17 (PTI) The Nashik Municipal Corporation on Saturday announced a one-day water cut every Thursday starting from July 22 due to the fast depleting water stock in Gangapur Dam, an official said.

The dam has water to last just 40 days, the official said, adding that the water cut decision was taken by NMC commissioner Kailas Jadhav after a meeting at the district collectorate during the day.

"In case Nashik does not get satisfactory rain till July end, then from August, water supply will be on alternate days," the civic chief said.

