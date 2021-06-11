Latur, Jun 11 (PTI) A man wanted since March this year in a murder case was held in Latur in Maharashtra on Friday, police said.

Vikas Hinge was arrested in connection with a murder case registered by Murud police when he came to visit relatives in Latur during the day, an official said.

"He was on the run since March and was moving from Solapur to Pune to Mumbai constantly to avoid police. We held him on a tip off. Two other accused in the murder, that took place in Sawargaon village in Murud, were arrested earlier," the official added.

