Thane, Jan 25 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Thane district have arrested a man facing multiple cases of chain-snatching and motorcycle thefts, two years after he escaped from custody while being treated for COVID, an official said on Wednesday.

Sachin Gunjal, deputy commissioner of police (zone III) of Kalyan, said that the person was wanted in three cases registered under the stringent Maharashtra Control Of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

The 27-year-old, identified as Gaji Irani, alias Jaffri, was being treated in a COVID centre near Bhiwandi in 2020 when he escaped from the 32-storey building with the help of pipes, he said.

The Khadakpada police in Kalyan recently learnt about Irani's movement in their area. They kept a watch on his hideout and arrested him on Tuesday night, said the official.

In his attempt to escape, Irani sprayed chilli powder on the policemen who had gone to arrest him. “Four policemen suffered injuries to their eyes,” he said.

The police have seized Rs 1 lakh, air guns and three stolen motorcycles from Irani, who has been remanded in police custody till January 27, he said.

