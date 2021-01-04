Jalna, Jan 4 (PTI) A man was sentenced to three years in jail by a court in Jalna in Maharashtra for molesting a minor girl, an official said on Monday.

District and Sessions Judge Sakharam Deshmukh convicted Vijay Dnyandev Harbak for molesting the victim on March 10, 2018 when she had gone to fetch water in Ambad area, said assistant government pleader Varsha Mukim.

He was found guilty under provisions of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and was also fined Rs 4,000, Mukim added.

