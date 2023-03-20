Mumbai, Mar 20 (PTI) A man allegedly gunned down two people over an old rivalry in Maharashtra's Satara district, police said on Monday.

The police have arrested the accused, who is associated with a political party, for the shooting that took place in Shindrukwadi locality in Patan on Sunday evening, an official said.

A quarrel erupted between the accused and the victims, Satish Sawant and Shrirang Jadhav, over an old dispute, he said.

In a fit of rage, the accused whipped out a gun and shot the duo, who were rushed to a hospital, where they were declared dead before admission, the official said.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act has been registered against the accused, he added.

