Thane, Jan 27 (PTI) A man from neighbouring Mumbai was arrested for alleged possession of pangolin scalp worth Rs 12 lakh, police said on Thursday.

Based on a tip-off, the police laid a trap and intercepted Kiran Dhanawade (31) in Wagle Estate area of Maharashtra's Thane city on Wednesday, senior inspector Vikas Godhke of crime unit-5 said.

The accused, who is a resident of Ghatkopar, had 5.5 kg of pangolin scalp, worth Rs 12 lakh, in his possession and had come to Thane to sell the substance, he said.

An offence under the Wildlife Protection Act has been registered against the accused with the Shree Nagar police station of the Wagle Estate division, the official said.

The police are probing from where the accused acquired the substance and to whom he was planning to sell it, he said.

Pangolin scalp is used for several purposes, including in medicines.

