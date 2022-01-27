Bengaluru, January 27: Two men have been arrested by the Puttenahalli police for murdering a 29-year-old gold loan executive on the pretext of pledging their gold for a loan.

The victim has been identified as B Diwakar, a resident of Banashankari 2nd Phase. The accused have been identified as Manjunath, 28, a native of Mesanahalli village in Kunigal taluk and Muniraju, 24, from Uttari Village. Uttar Pradesh: To Remove Hindrances in Way, Man Murders Lover’s Husband in Lucknow

Police said that the accused had surfed the net and found the details of the firm where the victim was working. After the accused contacted the firm, they sent the victim to the accused’s house in Sunkadakatte where he was strangled to death. The accused then disposed of his body at the lake in Magadi and fled with the money.

The incident took place on January 20. The next day, Diwakar’s mother Lakshmi, 51, filed a missing complaint with the Puttenahalli police when he went missing after saying that he had work in Sunkadakatte. His phone was switched off a few hours later and they did not hear from him.

Police said that the two accused along with a woman who wanted money for their expenses had come across an advertisement of the firm which offered home delivery of gold loans and hatched a plan. The accused called the firm a day before the incident took place when Diwakar, who spoke to them, agreed to come with the money after taking details. The accused had told him that they wanted to pledge a gold chain weighing 75 gram and wanted a loan on it. Gujarat Shocker: Man Hacks Wife to Death Over Suspicion of Extramarital Affair in Rajkot, Murder Case Registered

“The accused overpowered him to take the money but when he resisted, they strangled him with a wire. They used plastic covers to wrap the body and threw him and his bike in the Honnapura lake in Magadi by tying it with a stone,” said an officer.

Police who were checking call history of the deceased, called everyone for investigations and the accused did not turn up or respond to the police. Suspecting him, the police picked him up for questioning and he confessed. Based on his statement, the second accused was also caught and the police are still on the lookout for the woman who was also involved in it.

