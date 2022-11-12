Thane, November 12: A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his friend after the latter refused to get cigarettes for him in Dombivili town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

An offence under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused for the incident, which took place on November 4, an official from Ramnagar police station said. Two Held for Killing Man over Refusal to Buy Them Cigarettes.

On the night of November 4, the victim Jayesh Jadhav (38) was partying with the accused and some other friends and later left to go home. On reaching near his house, the accused asked the victim to get him some cigarettes, which the latter refused, he said. Refused Cigarettes over Non-payment of Dues, Man Kills Woman Shopkeeper in Delhi.

The accused allegedly attacked the victim on his head and injured him. The victim returned home with a head injury and died the next day, the official said.

The police had initially registered a case of accidental death. But once the post-mortem report arrived, the victim's family lodged a complaint and a case was registered against the accused, he added.

