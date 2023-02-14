Thane, Feb 14 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy trying to save his mother from being beaten up was stabbed to death by his 56-year-old neighbour at a village near Bhiwandi city in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, a resident of Karavali village, is absconding and a search is on to trace him, a police official said.

He said a quarrel broke out between a woman and her male neighbour on Monday morning after the latter made lewd gestures at her young daughters.

"An argument broke out when the woman confronted the man at his residence. In a fit of rage, he hit her with a wooden log. Hearing her cries, her 17-year-old son rushed to the spot and tried to take on the attacker but was fatally stabbed," the official said, adding that the boy's father had gone to work when the incident occurred.

The accused has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder and sexual harassment along with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said. The injured woman was admitted to a hospital.

