(Eds: Updates with details of death)Nagpur, Aug 25 (PTI) A man convicted along with former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for Maoist links died of swine flu on Thursday evening, an official said.

Nagpur Central Jail inmate Pandu Narote had high fever on August 20, was subsequently detected with swine flu and died at around 5pm, Deputy Superintendent Deepa Aage told PTI.

He was admitted in Government Medical College and Hospital here, the Deputy SP said.

Narote, Saibaba and four others were sentenced to life imprisonment in March 2017 under various sections of the UAPA dealing with conspiracy, being a member of terrorist gang or organisation and support to a terrorist organisation.

Narote was held along with two others from Aheri in Gadchiroli in August 2013. Saibaba was held in May 2014.

