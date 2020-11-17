Aurangabad, Nov 17 (PTI) A man and his son have been mauled to death by a leopard in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, a forest official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Apegaon on Monday when the 52-year-old man and his son, aged 27, went to work at their farm, he said.

Also Read | Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Elections 2020 Schedule: Polling on December 1, Results to be Declared on December 4.

When they did not return home in the evening, their relatives launched a search and also informed forest department officials, acting deputy conservator of forest Arun Patil told PTI.

Later, bodies of Ashok Aute and his son Krishna Aute were found at their farm, he said.

Also Read | Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts at 6th Floor of MTNL Building in Kidwai Bhawan.

Forest authorities have decided to install cameras and cages in the area to trap the leopard, he said.

The family of the victims will be provided compensation as per the law, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)