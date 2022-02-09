Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) Amid the 'hijab' controversy in neighbouring Karnataka, Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Wednesday asked whether the Sangh Pariwar and the BJP will decide what one will eat or wear in the country and alleged it is the violation of fundamental rights of citizens.

Also Read | RBI Likely To Keep Key Rates Unchanged in Its First MPC Meet After Budget 2022-23.

Also Read | Hyundai Row: South Korean Automobile Giant Faces Backlash After Hyundai-Pakistan's Kashmir Post; Here's All You Need to Know.

Taking to Twitter, Malik, who is the national spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party, also questioned whether Muslim girls going to schools/colleges was a problem and wondered what has happened to the 'Beti Padhao' (educate girls) slogan of the Centre.

“Whether the BJP and Sangh Parivar will now decide what one will eat or wear in this country? This is a violation of the fundamental rights of the citizens. Muslim girls are going to schools and colleges, are studying. Is that a problem? What happened to the slogan of Beti Padhao?” Malik asked in Hindi on the micro-blogging site.

In another tweet, the Maharashtra minority affairs minister said that the 'idea of India' is about tolerance, equality and unity and educational institutions should become the centres for teaching these values.

Malik also shared a graphic purportedly depicting a Muslim woman raising slogan for her rights.

“Felt this pic powerful because an empowered woman is fighting for her 'Right to Education and her 'Choice for clothes'. #HijabIsOurRight,” he added.

Protests for and against the 'hijab' had intensified in parts of Karnataka and turned violent in some places on Tuesday after the state government last week issued an order making uniforms prescribed by it or management of private institutions mandatory for its students in schools and pre-university colleges.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)