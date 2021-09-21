Mumbai, Sep 21 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three persons, and died after consuming poison following the attack in Maharashtra's Parbhani district, police said on Tuesday.

Two minor boys were among the accused apprehended for allegedly raping the girl, who consumed poison on September 14 and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital on Monday evening, an official said.

According to the police, the alleged incident took place in Sonpeth area on September 12, and the girl consumed poison two days later, the official said.

In her statement to the police on September 18, the girl said that she had attempted to take her own life as a result of the rape, he said.

One of the accused was known to the victim and the trio had also stalked her two years ago, he said.

Based on the victim's complaint, the police registered an FIR against the trio under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

