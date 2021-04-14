Nagpur, Apr 14 (PTI) Maharashtra's Nagpur district recorded 5,993 cases of coronavirus and 57 more casualties on Wednesday, an official said.

The latest infections and casualties have taken the district's tally to 2,97,036, while the toll rose to 5,960, the official said.

At least 3,993 people were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 2,28,071, he said, adding the district is now left with 63,005 active cases, he added.

With the addition of 21,558 swab samples tested in the last 24 hours, the number of tests conducted in the district went up to 18,94,971, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)