Nashik, Oct 19 (PTI) As many as 68 persons tested positive for COVID-19, while two died of the infection in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Tuesday, an official said.

With this, the tally of infections in the region rose to 4,10,109 and the toll reached 8,660, the official said.

Of the total number of casualties, 357 were reported from Malegaon, 3,993 from NMC limits and 4,184 were from other parts of the district, he said.

At least 42 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 4,00,703, the official said.

A total of 26,85,133 swab samples have been tested in the district till date, of which 3,451 were tested on Tuesday, it was stated.

