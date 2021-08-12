Nashik, Aug 12 (PTI) With the addition of 144 fresh cases of COVID-19, the tally of infection in Maharashtra's Nashik district reached 4,03,780 on Thursday, a health official said.

At least 104 patients were discharged from hospitals, while two died of the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 3,94,113 and toll to 8,543, the official said.

Of the total number of infections reported in the district, 2,28,768 were from Nashik city, 1,52,862 from other parts of the district, 12,602 from Malegaon and 5,632 patients were from outside the district, it was stated.

A total of 23,60,239 swab samples have been tested till date, of which 6,003 were tested on Thursday, the official added.

