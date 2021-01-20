Nashik, Jan 20 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload in Maharashtra's Nashik district reached 1,14,184, after 192 persons tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, a health official said.

As many as 223 persons were discharged from various treatment facilities, while three died of the infection during the day, the official said.

With this, the count of recoveries in the district has risen to 1,10,855 and the toll has reached 2,035, he said.

At least 3,349 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the district to 4,75,148, he added.

Meanwhile, 932 health workers were inoculated under the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Nashik district on Wednesday, an official said.

Of the target of 1,300 people who were slated to get the jab at 13 centres in the district, 932 took the shot during the day, the official said, adding that no serious health issues were reported during the drive.

