Nashik, Jun 12 (PTI) Nashik in Maharashtra saw a single-day addition of 395 new COVID-19 cases that raised the tally of infections in the district to 3,90,749 on Saturday, an official said.

At least 27 patients died of the infection during the day, taking the district's toll to 5,920, the official said.

Of the latest casualties, five are from the Nashik Municipal Corporation area, 20 from other parts of the district and two from Malegaon, he said.

With the addition of 329 people discharged during the day, the count of recoveries in the district reached 3,80,503, the official said.

As many as 17,74,726 swabs have been tested till date, of which 12,366 were tested on Saturday.

