Nashik, Jul 23 (PTI) With the addition of 49 new COVID-19 cases, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose to 4,01,738, while the toll reached 8,489 with three casualties on Friday, a health official said.

Of the latest casualties, one was reported from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits and two from other parts of the district, the official said.

At least 108 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 3,91,883, he said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,27,987 were from Nashik city, 1,51,722 from other parts of the district, 12,582 from Malegaon and 5,531 from outside the district, he said.

As many as 21,90,118 swabs have been tested till date, of which 9,022 were tested on Friday, the official added.

