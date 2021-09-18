Nashik, Sep 18 (PTI) Maharashtra's Nashik district on Saturday recorded 103 new cases of coronavirus that took the tally of infections in the region to 4,07,304, a health official said.

Also Read | Income Tax Department Conducts Searches in Mumbai and Other Regions.

At least 81 patients were discharged from hospitals, while one died of the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 3,97,693 and the toll to 8,610, the official said.

Also Read | Dog Owner Books Entire Air India Business Cabin for Pet, Both Travel in Style On Board AI-671 From Mumbai to Chennai.

Of the total fatalities, 357 were reported from Malegaon, 3,976 from NMC limits, 4,151 in other parts of the district, and 126 patients were those from other districts who were undergoing treatment in Nashik, he said.

As many as 25,32,133 swabs have been tested for the infection till date, of which 4,155 were examined on Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)