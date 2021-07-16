Nashik, Jul 16 (PTI) With a single-day addition of 152 COVID-19 cases, the tally of infections in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 3,97,030 on Friday, an official said.

At least eight patients died, while 257 were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the toll to 8,458 and the count of recoveries to 3,87,024, the official said.

Of the latest deaths, five were reported from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) area and three from other parts of the district.

As many as 21,25,335 swab samples have been tested till date in the district, of which 11,067 were tested during the day.

