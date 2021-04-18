Mumbai, Apr 18 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) apprehended three persons in two operations in Mumbai and Thane and seized 220 grams of MD drug, 43 kg ganja and Rs 20 lakh cash, an official said on Sunday.

These operations were conducted in Mumbai city and Badlapur town in neighbouring Thane district on Saturday and Sunday, he said.

In the first operation, the NCB seized 165 grams of MD from Sarfaraz Querashi alias Pappy, a resident of Agripada, the official said.

"During the search of his house, Rs 2 lakh cash, the proceeds of drugs, were recovered," he said, adding that in the past, Sarfaraz had been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai police, he said.

During his spot interrogation, it came to light that the recovered MD was supplied to him by one Sameer Suleman Shama, a resident of Nagpada.

The NCB team then conducted searches at house of Sameer and seized 54 grams of MD and cash worth around Rs 18 lakh, believed to be the proceeds of drugs, the official said.

Sameer Suleman was not at home at that time, but the NCB is trying to trace him, he said.

In the second operation, the anti-drug agency seized 43 kg ganja from a house in Badlapur and nabbed two suspects, identified as Sunny Pardeshi and Ajay Nair.

During the interrogation, it came to light that the seized ganja was purchased from a man named Kunal Kadu and it was originally procured from Odisha.

"The NCB is trying to find out the kingpin and supplier from Odisha," he said.

