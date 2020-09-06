Pune, Sep 6 (PTI)NCP leader Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar has offered two properties, including a grand royal heritage palace located in Phaltan in western Maharashtra's Satara district, to the administration to set up COVID-19 centres.

Nimbalkar wrote to the Satara district administration about the decision.

"We have offered Vikram Vilas, a bungalow in Songaon owned by my cousin Raghunath Raje Naik Nimbalkar, as well as Mudhoji Manmohan Rajwada, a heritage palace in Phaltan, to the district administration," he told PTI.

"There are several rooms in the palace and it can be turned into a temporary COVID-19 centre. Cases are increasing in rural centres and infrastructure is lacking so it was decided by the trust to offer these two properties," Nimabalkar said.

He said the trust would provide other support as well to contain the outbreak.

