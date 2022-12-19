Nagpur, Dec 19 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Saroj Ahire Wagh caught everyone's attention when she arrived at the Maharashtra legislature carrying her two-and-a-half-month-old son to attend the winter session, which began here on Monday.

Also Read | Madras High Court Judge SM Subramaniam Visits Temple As Commoner, Detects Corruption in Issuance of Special 'Darshan' Tickets.

The MLA from Nashik was accompanied by two members of her family and her son Prashansak who was born on September 30.

Also Read | Delhi: Two Members of Infamous 'Thak Thak' Gang Who Robbed Woman Held.

Speaking to reporters before entering the Vidhan Bhavan, Ahire Wagh said the winter session is a time to raise concerns of constituencies and people of the state.

"Apart from being a mother to a baby boy, I am also a public representative and have come to raise concerns of my constituency. My family has come with me and they will look after the baby when I am in the House," the NCP MLA said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)