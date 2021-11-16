Nashik, Nov 16 (PTI) Ashes of noted historian and Padma Vibhushan awardee Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare were immersed at Ramkund in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Tuesday.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 2 Female Domestic Help Found Dead at House in Jangpura.

Purandare's close aide and trustee of Sahitya Prasar Kendra Pratishthan Makrand Kulkarni performed the necessary rituals and immersed the ashes in Ramkund. Purandare (99), died at a Pune hospital on Monday after a brief illness. An authority on the Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Purandare was admitted to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune last week and was being treated for pneumonia.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)