Latur, Jul 24 (PTI) A protest event was organized by various groups in Latur on Saturday seeking reinstatement of OBC quota in local civic bodies, which was recently struck down by the Supreme Court.

Maharashtra ministers Chhagan Bhujbal and Vijay Wadettiwar, BJP leader Pankaja Munde and others addressed the protest event, held in a hall here, online and exhorted participants to unite to fight for their rights.

"The OBC quota in local bodies was cancelled because empirical data was not submitted. The state government has established a commission and collection of this data was underway for submission in court," Bhujbal said.

Wadettiwar said the OBC and VJNT communities wanted quota but not by snatching the rights of others. He said several castes make up the OBC category and they must all unite to ensure their demands are met.

